Guilford County Schools announces graduation schedule

GREENSBORO- Guilford County Schools announced plans for its 2023 high school graduations on Friday.
Spring graduations will be held between May 24 and June 11.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, May 24
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
3 p.m. Kearns Academy
5 p.m. The Academy at Smith
Thursday, May 25
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
3 p.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
5 p.m. A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T
Wednesday, May 31
Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium
3 p.m. Gateway Education Center
Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room
5 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center
Site: Greene Education Center Campus
6:30 p.m. Greene Education Center
Friday, June 9
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
3 p.m. Smith High
5:30 p.m. Penn Griffin School for the Arts
7:30 p.m. Ragsdale High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena
2 p.m. Grimsley High
6 p.m. Northwest High
Saturday, June 10
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
10 a.m. Northeast High
2 p.m. Southern High
5:30 p.m. Western High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena
9 a.m. Southeast High
12:30 p.m. Southwest High
4 p.m. Page High
7:30 p.m. High Point Central High
Sunday, June 11
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
12 p.m. Eastern High
3 p.m. Weaver Academy
6 p.m. Andrews High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena
1 p.m. Dudley High
5 p.m. Northern High
Thursday, August 10
Site: To be determined
6 p.m. Summer Graduation