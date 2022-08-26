 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Schools announces graduation schedule

060522-gnr-nws-grad-eastern (copy)

The last student to cross the stage, Kevin Zamora-Maldonado takes a selfie photo at Eastern Guilford High School’s graduation ceremony at the Special Events Center Sunday, June 4, 2022 in Greensboro, N.C. (LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD)

 LYNN HEY, FOR THE NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO-  Guilford County Schools announced plans for its 2023 high school graduations on Friday. 

Spring graduations will be held between May 24 and June 11. 

The schedule is as follows: 

Wednesday, May 24

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

3 p.m. Kearns Academy

5 p.m. The Academy at Smith

Thursday, May 25

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

3 p.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

5 p.m. A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, May 31

Site: Gateway Education Center Auditorium

3 p.m. Gateway Education Center

 Site: Haynes-Inman Multi-Purpose Room

5 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center

 Site: Greene Education Center Campus

6:30 p.m. Greene Education Center

Friday, June 9

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

3 p.m. Smith High

5:30 p.m. Penn Griffin School for the Arts

7:30 p.m. Ragsdale High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena

2 p.m. Grimsley High

6 p.m. Northwest High

Saturday, June 10

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

10 a.m. Northeast High

2 p.m. Southern High

5:30 p.m. Western High

 Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena

9 a.m. Southeast High

12:30 p.m. Southwest High

4 p.m. Page High

7:30 p.m. High Point Central High

Sunday, June 11

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

12 p.m. Eastern High

3 p.m. Weaver Academy

6 p.m. Andrews High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Arena

1 p.m. Dudley High

5 p.m. Northern High

Thursday, August 10

Site: To be determined

6 p.m. Summer Graduation

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

