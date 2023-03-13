GREENSBORO — A policy change up for a vote by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday would set objectives for sustainability and conservation for the district, including recycling and using renewable energy sources.

However, the 20 people who submitted comments on the measure to the school board said the changes do not go far enough. Instead, or in addition, they want the school to commit to three goals advocated by a group called the Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition.

Those goals are for the district to transition to 100% clean and renewable energy by 2050; to achieve at least "silver" levels in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards for new construction; and for the superintendent to report annually on progress.

LEED is a rating system from the nonprofit United States Green Building Council. Construction projects can earn points toward a better rating via environmentally-friendly practices.

"These goals will improve the quality of life in our schools and in our community by reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions," wrote Greensboro resident Derek Mobley.

Mobley pointed to a resolution passed last year by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board, which adopted the goal of of renewable energy by 2050. The City of Greensboro has set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

The Guilford County school board's policy committee proposed the changes that will be considered on Tuesday.

The policy changes call for the district to reduce, reuse and recycle and maximize the use of biodegradable or recycled products, low or zero emission vehicles, and renewable energy sources. It also calls for integrating the concept of resource conservation — including waste reduction and recycling — into the curriculum for students.

As far as school construction, it calls for new projects to meet standards set for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification at a minimum, with renovation and upgrade projects also designed to meet LEED-certified criteria when possible. The LEED certified designation is a less stringent standard than the LEED Silver designation that the Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition is pushing.

With Guilford County Schools in the early stages of a districtwide school construction and renovation project, advocates with the Greensboro Solar Power Now Coalition have frequently lobbied for sustainable building practices and designs during school board meetings in the past year.

In other business planned for the Tuesday meeting, the school board is expected to:

Vote on policy changes that would allow for the future establishment of "school choice zones" in the district. As proposed, in a school choice zone, there’s no automatic “home” school to which a student is assigned. Instead, parents in a zone must choose their preferred school options through an application process. Students living in a zone get priority to attend nearby schools.

Vote on a c ontractual agreement with Metcon, Inc. for the final guaranteed maximum price for the Brooks Global Studies replacement school project

Hear a presentation on the district's tutoring and learning hub programs