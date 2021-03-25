Guilford school board members learn some uncomfortable realities about sexual assault

GREENSBORO — There's a litany of excuses that adults make for other adults who engage in sexual acts with teenagers.
Those include labeling the teens — the victims — as experienced, mature or even lucky. Or just blaming them.
The Guilford County Board of Education learned about that — and more — Thursday night during a presentation from the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Founded in 1986, the organization is a statewide alliance whose goal is to end sexual violence through legislation and education — like the kind that was given to school board members during their work session.
Chris Croft, the coalition's prevention education program manager, said in school settings, adults have the responsibility to set and maintain healthy boundaries.
For about an hour, he covered areas such as sexual assault and child trafficking — and for good reason.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the school district is requiring employees to attend six 90-minute sessions on these topics and others.
According to coalition trainers, Guilford is the first district to do so.
"I think we would be stunned by the number of adults who make excuses for other adults," Contreras said. "They tend to blame the victim themselves."
She said she based that observation on her nearly 30 years of working in education. From what's she's seen, this happens even more when the child in question is a minority.
Monika Johnson Hostler, the North Carolina Coalition's executive director, and Croft fielded a variety of questions from school board members.
During the conversation, board member Linda Welborn talked about teaching her sons that consent can be revoked.
"I definitely tried to educate them that, I don’t care where it’s at, if there’s any hesitation, you back off," she said.
Board members Pat Tillman and Anita Sharpe indicated they would like more training.
"I am so glad that the district is committed to increasing our awareness so that we can eliminate the abuse of children and adults in our society," Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said.
