GREENSBORO — As the very first of the school bond construction projects begin to rise on their sites, massive cost increases for future projects loom on the horizon for Guilford County.

Through ballot referendums in 2020 and 2022, voters approved a historic $2 billion in school bond debt, putting their support behind a plan that aimed to address the poor physical condition of many schools as well as changing enrollment trends, safety concerns and other issues.

Now, inflation, elevated construction costs and other factors are making it look like the money might only be enough to pay for a fraction of what was planned.

While county commissioners and school board members had already been through sticker shock over increased costs for the first round of projects, some estimates for future projects appear even worse.

For example, it looks like costs to replace Vandalia and Bessemer elementary schools could each be nearly triple the original 2019 estimates. Their anticipated $83 million and $84 million price tags put them in the same ballpark as the expected costs to build Kiser Middle School, now about 10% complete, according to the district.

Julius Monk, the district's new deputy superintendent of operations, told county commissioners and school board members on Wednesday that, in light of those increased cost estimates, project management firm MEG/CBRE is recommending that the district reassess its academic programs and associated projects to ensure as many as possible can be completed.

Monk said that the first round of schools includes some desired extra features not always included in school designs. Given the projected cost increases, he explained that for future projects, it makes sense to look at "getting back to our typical schools" to make dollars stretch.

Another possible way to save some money, he added, is by looking at whether changes can be made to what magnet school programs are placed in certain schools. Magnet programs often need specialized spaces or additional square footage, increasing costs for such schools. So, if there's an existing school building that would work to accommodate a magnet program, it could be cheaper to locate it there rather than folding it into a school being built.

Monk and Superintendent Whitney Oakley told board members and commissioners that there are also other reasons for reassessment.

When the 2019 facilities master plan was created, the Toyota and Boom Supersonic projects had not yet been announced. The new wave of economic development in the county is already influencing where people live and send their children to school, and has relevance to what career and technical education programs the district offers and where.

And school leaders would also like an opportunity to incorporate insights from a local blue ribbon task force on career and technical education into their plans.

Monk said the district will also need to consider its options for the Archer Elementary and Shadybrook Elementary school buildings. Both had been slated for renovations, Monk said, but more recently architects who've checked out the state of the current buildings have recommended in favor of rebuilding.

School board members and commissioners agreed they would like to see schools and county administrators working even more closely with each other ahead of meetings of the joint facilities group.