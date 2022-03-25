Guilford County Schools calling for state to help districts switch to electric buses

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's school board is calling on the state to pay for districts to fully transition from diesel school buses to electric ones.

That call comes as the state begins experimenting with providing some districts with electric school buses.

North Carolina has five on order, paid for with federal dollars from a settlement with Volkswagen and approved by the N.C. State Board of Education early this month. The buses are expected to go into service next school year in Cabarrus, New Hanover, Randolph, Rowan and Transylvania counties.

Bettye Jenkins, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, made the proposal at the board's March 8 meeting to include the request to the state as part of the district's annual legislative agenda.

"Our policy committee met on Feb. 22, and we heard from the community members about the importance of the role that a school district can play supporting more reliable and affordable clean energy future," Jenkins said. "Electric school buses are more efficient and cost-effective. They also help reduce pollution, keeping our communities healthier."

The legislative agenda, voted on by the board, outlines actions the board would like to see from state and federal lawmakers. The board voted 7-2 to pass this year's agenda, which also included many longtime district legislative requests such as increased overall funding for education, simplified funding formulas, and increased pay for teachers, principals and school bus drivers.

Before Jenkins made her proposal, Jean Pudlo, a member of the group Solar Power Now, spoke during the public comments section of the meeting and called on Guilford County Schools to take a "forward-thinking approach to energy use." She recommended adding solar panels at district facilities, increasing building energy efficiency, and switching to electric buses.

"This reduces toxic fumes, which our students are exposed to, while greatly reducing the use of petroleum which is damaging our atmosphere,” she said.

Board member Pat Tillman said he had spoken with members of the group, and with Thomas Built Buses, a High Point-based bus manufacturer that has added electric buses as part of its lineup. He called electric vehicles the way of the future, and pointed out that power companies have also been taking an interest in electric bus projects.

"There are a lot of operating cost efficiencies built in over time," he said. "I think it’s certainly a good strategy to be approaching our legislators."

One of the potential advantages of electric school buses that power companies and others have suggested is that buses could help store energy and sell it back to the grid in peak electricity use times or become a powerful mobile electric backup during a power outage.

“During a crisis, we could use these buses to be part of a microgrid to power emergency response centers,” said Mark Webb, senior vice president and chief innovation officer for Dominion Energy, a utility based in Richmond, Va., told the New York Times in 2020.

Electric buses can provide major savings in maintenance, due to a simpler drive-train with fewer parts, and in fuel costs, because electricity is significantly cheaper to buy than diesel. However, the sticker prices for the buses are also higher. Whether a buyer can make back that difference long term in maintenance and fuel costs depends on factors like total miles driven and the specifics of the purchase deal.

Kevin Harrison, the section chief of transportation services for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's District Operations Division, said in an email the North Carolina General Assembly allocates money to school districts for the regular replacement of school buses based on a replacement cycle with criteria set by the state.

They also provide transportation funding to school districts, he said, with the state covering most of the costs of busing students to and from school.

He doesn't think that with current prices the long-term potential savings in maintenance and fuel from going electric would be enough for the state to fully make back its money on paying for an electric bus versus a diesel one.

It costs the state about $100,000 to pay for a new diesel bus, he said, but a new electric bus, plus site work and installation for the charging stations, is about $420,000 to $430,000.

On average, he wrote, their school buses have about 219,000 miles on them at the time they sell them and use 33,000 gallons of diesel fuel over their lifetime in North Carolina. The state spends a fraction of a dollar per mile on parts and maintenance. Average costs per gallon over the last 14 years have ranged from about $1.40 to $3.20, based on state term pricing.

Still, he said, the direct costs aren't the whole story.

"There are clearly great benefits to electric buses on many fronts that you can’t always put a number to, including better localized air quality for the kids in the bus and at the school, and as such I believe they are the future of transportation," Harrison wrote.

The market will grow, he said, as batteries continue to improve and costs to buy the buses fall. Grant programs, like the one that is funding the five electric buses for school districts, help get that process jump-started. Putting electric school buses in use can help the state better understand what the break-even point would be, he said, and to help the electric buses gain acceptance with students, parents, drivers and mechanics.

Right now, that's where federal money is coming into play.

He said he anticipates many more new buses being ordered as part of a second round of the Volkswagen settlement as well as with funding from the 2021 federal infrastructure bill that is being handled by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Information about how to participate in the next round of the Volkswagen settlement program will be going out in the next few weeks, he said.

"In addition, districts could go their own way and make their own proposals," he wrote, "as districts are allowed to fund their own replacement school buses if they so desire."

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

