Guilford County Schools conducting survey on key attributes for next superintendent

Guilford County Schools is conducting a survey to find out what people are looking for in the district's next superintendent.

The survey is available in seven different languages on the district's website. The Guilford County Board of Education wants to learn what qualifications and characteristics students, families, staff and community members want to see in the district's next leader.

The school board has contracted with Summit Search Solutions to conduct a nationwide search for the next superintendent for the district, and the survey is part of that process.

Sharon Contreras, the district's superintendent since 2016, is leaving for another job later this summer. Whitney Oakley, the district's deputy superintendent, is expected to take the helm as acting superintendent on July 11.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.