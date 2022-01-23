Guilford County Schools delayed for two hours Monday

Support Local Journalism
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday because of the potential for icy road conditions, the district said in a news release.
Administrators, maintenance staff, custodial staff, bus drivers and twelve-month employees should report at the regular time, the release said. Employees may contact their managers and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance.
