 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County Schools delayed for two hours Monday
0 Comments
top story breaking

Guilford County Schools delayed for two hours Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday because of the potential for icy road conditions, the district said in a news release.

Administrators, maintenance staff, custodial staff, bus drivers and twelve-month employees should report at the regular time, the release said. Employees may contact their managers and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert