Guilford County Schools delays return of middle school students by 2 weeks

GREENSBORO — The first group of middle school students won't be returning to in-person classes next week as planned.

Guilford County Schools announced Thursday afternoon in a news release that it is delaying by two weeks the start of in-person instruction for sixth graders. They were supposed to return next Thursday, but now are expected to start classes in person on Jan. 21. Middle school students originally scheduled to return on Jan. 11 will now return on Jan. 25. High schools are also scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 21.

Students have been learning remotely since March, when COVID-19 first was detected in the state and in-person learning was ended to help contain the spread of the respiratory illness. When the new school year started in August, students began the year learning remotely at home. The district allowed pre-K students to return in late September and kindergarten students in October for voluntary, half-day classes. The first full-time classes started in November for pre-K through second grade students. Parents have the option to continue having their students learn remotely.

The district said the delay gives administrators more time to review COVID-19 data and science and health protocols pertinent to this age group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}