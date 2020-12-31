Guilford County Schools delays return of middle school students by 2 weeks

GREENSBORO — The first group of middle school students won't be returning to in-person classes next week as planned.
Guilford County Schools announced Thursday afternoon in a news release that it is delaying by two weeks the start of in-person instruction for sixth graders. They were supposed to return next Thursday, but now are expected to start classes in person on Jan. 21. Middle school students originally scheduled to return on Jan. 11 will now return on Jan. 25. High schools are also scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 21.
Students have been learning remotely since March, when COVID-19 first was detected in the state and in-person learning was ended to help contain the spread of the respiratory illness. When the new school year started in August, students began the year learning remotely at home. The district allowed pre-K students to return in late September and kindergarten students in October for voluntary, half-day classes. The first full-time classes started in November for pre-K through second grade students. Parents have the option to continue having their students learn remotely.
The district said the delay gives administrators more time to review COVID-19 data and science and health protocols pertinent to this age group.
State data released Thursday shows Guilford County has added another 294 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 24,500 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 312.
County data shows that 10.8% of tests for people 17 or younger come back positive. It is highest, 37.8%, for those age 25-49.
Two transmission models the county and school system are using to assess risk for students being in class indicate the county is at an accelerated spread of the virus and the highest risk of transmission in schools, based on data through Dec. 22.
The change for middle school students won't affect elementary school students, who will return for in-person learning as planned on Tuesday. Monday is a teacher workday.
Middle school students will continue with online learning until in-person classes start, the district said.