GREENSBORO — Money to pay two new top Guilford County Schools leaders will come from cutting multiple other vacant administration positions, according to Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

“We are not taking money from schools,” she said in an interview with the News & Record.

She said the new organizational structure with two new deputy superintendents, will be a lot like what many other big districts have. The district does not have deputy superintendents at present.

Last month, the school board unanimously approved hiring two former Guilford County Schools leaders for the two new deputy superintendent positions. Those roles will sit just under the superintendent.

Julius Monk and Anitra Wells are returning to become the deputy superintendent of business and operations and the deputy superintendent of instructional leadership, wellness and safety, respectively.

Monk, who is set to start on June 1, is coming back to the district after serving as deputy superintendent of operations in Durham Public Schools. Wells, the superintendent of Lexington City Schools, is set to start on July 1.

Monk previously served Guilford County Schools from 2007 to 2019, most recently as executive director of facilities. Wells had been a regional executive director for the district’s central and northern regions from 2010 to 2015 and was principal at Northeast High from 2006 to 2010.

Oakley said one source for the pay comes from eliminating the vacant position previously held Chief Operating Officer Michelle Reed, who recently resigned. Another example, she said is eliminating the vacant deputy Chief Financial Officer position. When former Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry retired and her deputy, Tara Trexler, moved into the CFO position, that deputy position was not filled.

Oakley said her recommended 2022-23 budget does not include any additional changes to the school administration structure.

It’s possible there will be some additional tweaks this summer, Oakley said, as she looks at ways the district can be more efficient, and for ways to help principals and principal supervisors focus on instruction. But that’s not likely to be any “major upending reorganization,” she said.