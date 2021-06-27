Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

Take Back Our Schools has staged multiple rallies in recent months calling for the school district to reopen school board meetings for in-person public participation. Rally participants have said they would like to address the board with concerns on a wide variety of issues such as school safety, school discipline, mask requirements, "critical race theory" and social and emotional learning. Some have called for Contreras' firing.

School board meetings have been closed to the public since early in the pandemic. Board members have met sometimes in person, sometimes virtually, and often through a combination of the two.

Before the pandemic, the board held public comment periods during meetings where people could sign up to speak for a few minutes. Now public comments emailed to the board are posted with the online agenda at the start of meetings. Members of Take Back Our Schools want the board to reopen meetings to the public so people can share their comments in person, like they did before the pandemic.

At the superintendent and staff's recommendation, board members voted June 17 to reopen meetings to the public starting July 13, with limited seating for social distancing and mask requirements for those who attend except when speaking to the board.

Wanda Edwards, the district's director of communications, said that during a Take Back Our Schools-GCS rally before the June 10 board meeting, some rally participants followed district staff toward their cars or tried to grab the door to get into the building when employees were leaving.

During the board meeting, she said, they could hear protesters shouting and banging from the outside. It went on for the majority of the meeting.

"You hear that and you see it, and you just don’t know," she said. "You don’t know the mental state of people."

Hayes-Greene said Friday that after hearing the banging and shouting at that meeting, she waited awhile to leave the building with an escort from district safety personnel.

She became more disturbed, she said, after seeing and discussing the messages that started coming into the district following that meeting, many of them referencing, "critical race theory." Some messages included profane language, including the word b----, and Hayes-Greene said one included the phrase, "You know how we will show up."

"I think they represent a very small number of people that feel this way," she said. "I don't minimize the amount of damage they can do."

Hayes-Greene said the phrase "critical race theory" is being used to rile people up and manufacture a crisis.

She said at the June 17 meeting that critical race theory is not part of the North Carolina course of study, nor is it taught in district schools.

People, she said, misunderstand critical race theory to be a sort of concrete, specific curriculum, when, in her understanding it is an approach examining the construction of the concept of race and its impact on society.

She said she thinks the current uproar is in some ways a backlash to a swell of conversations in the last year, of more white people and people of color coming together to start examining racial inequities in health outcomes, criminal justice and other areas in the face of the pandemic and in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

For its part, Take Back Our Schools also says critical race theory is not a curriculum, thought it has a different take on what it represents.

"It is a theology of teaching hate and division," the group posted on its Facebook page as part of a longer response to a question related to critical race theory. "Instead of hate we want unity and the truth. No race or group is better than another. Children should not be put into groups as oppressor and oppressed. Teachers should not be told that they are to blame for a horrible past all because of the amount of melatonin in their skin. We have to stop the division."

Winston McGregor, the board's vice chairwoman, said she feels strongly about speaking out in the wake of the messages and the Take Back Our Schools demonstrations.

"... I don’t think we can let that kind of vitriol go unchecked," she said. "What I know is it’s not about helping kids, it’s not about constructive conversation, it's not about democracy."

McGregor said that she has always been disturbed by the "personal nature" of attacks on Contreras, "but we know that’s part of the job, she gets up and does the work, regardless of that."

"The nature of the newer emails, there was cause for alarm," she said. "A pot doesn’t go from cold to boiling in an instant and we have to watch carefully for the boiling point and certainly for a tipping point, or a boiling-over point and that's what we have to avoid."