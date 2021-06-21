Guilford County Schools expects to offer $15 "living" wage to all, via pay and bonuses

GREENSBORO — After months of school workers rallying, imploring county officials and posting video testimonials, Guilford County Schools is now set to usher in its first academic year where all employees receive a “living wage.”
District leaders expect to offer the equivalent of at least $15 per hour to all district employees next school year. Superintendent Sharon Contreras plans to do that through raises for school nutrition staff and afterschool care workers and bonuses for other lower-pay employees.
The district’s lowest hourly pay rate is just under $12 per hour, according to Angie Henry, the chief of finance and operations.
Henry discussed plans for raises and bonuses during a brief interview about the district’s budget on Monday. She said the money to bring cafeteria workers to $15 an hour is the result of increased funding from county commissioners, while the money for bonuses would come from federal COVID-19 relief funds. An increase in fees for the district’s afterschool care program will cover pay raises for those employees.
Michael Pelham, a cook at Dudley High School and father of four, said he was “excited” and “shocked” the county “came through” with the money.
“The commissioners really thought about us and thought about my family and I was very grateful,” said Pelham, who had been making about $13 an hour. “Just to see the difference in my paycheck will be a blessing.”
The Guilford County Association of Educators has been rallying for a minimum $15 per hour “living wage” for public school employees. Kenya Donaldson, the association’s president-elect, said at a news conference this spring that in 2018 the General Assembly decided that state employees deserved to make $15-an-hour, but exempted school workers.
In Guilford County, the living wage for a single adult with no children working full time is $14.34, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s online living-wage calculator.
While both the raises and bonuses are intended to get district staff up to the equivalent of at least $15 per hour, there are some key differences.
The money budgeted for raises is recurring.
The bonuses, however, are expected to come from federal COVID-19 relief money, which is intended as a one-time infusion of cash.
Contreras said last week the district is planning to pay for two years’ worth of bonuses with the relief money. She added that county commissioners have said they will pick up the cost for a third year.
Without a recurring source of funding, school staff receiving the bonuses would eventually see a drop in their compensation as the bonus money dried up, but administrators are hoping that won’t happen.
Bonuses won’t come as part of each paycheck, but in one or more clumps next school year. Henry said the bonuses may be prorated for part-time or full-time employees, but she didn’t expect they would necessarily reflect the exact number of hours every employee worked.
When the county commissioners passed their budget last week, it provided more clarity about the likely fate of some, though not all, district budget priorities this year.
Based on funding from commissioners, Henry was confident the district would increase local teacher salary supplements for next school year, as well as providing the raises for school nutrition workers. She was also confident the schools would spend the $1.6 million needed to make permanent the previous raises that elevated bus drivers to earning at least $15 an hour.
Henry was less certain about whether the district would be able to award the local supplement increase for district administrators that school board members also included in their budget request. Commissioners never never mentioned it in their explanation of the increase they were providing, unlike teacher salary supplements and raises for school nutrition workers.
The county gave about $16 million in increased funding for the district’s 2021-22 operating budget versus the $25 million increase the district requested. This budget marked the largest increase in county funding to the district’s annual budget in 20 years, according to County Manager Michael Halford.
Henry is still waiting on a key piece to fall into place for the budget: word from Raleigh about how much state funds the district will receive this year. State lawmakers are, in fact, also discussing some possible compensation increases for teachers and schools staff.
For any of the district’s budget priorities that are not covered by increased funding, leaders will have to consider whether to scrap or amend it, or look elsewhere in the budget for the money. In the past, Henry said, they’ve sometimes cut from other areas to cover costs, like spending less on materials and supplies to schools, for example.
Overall, Contreras and other schools officials reacted warmly to the county budget commissioners passed last week.
Donaldson, the GCAE president-elect, called it a victory, though she said the county will need to consider ways to increase its revenue in the future.
“This budget is a tremendous first step in reversing a decade-long trend of underfunding our public schools,” she said in a news release. “Our teachers and support staff were there for our children and families through the most challenging academic year in our lives. It’s vital to the health and well-being of our communities that we pay them enough to support their families.”
