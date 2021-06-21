Guilford County Schools expects to offer $15 "living" wage to all, via pay and bonuses

Henry is still waiting on a key piece to fall into place for the budget: word from Raleigh about how much state funds the district will receive this year. State lawmakers are, in fact, also discussing some possible compensation increases for teachers and schools staff.

For any of the district’s budget priorities that are not covered by increased funding, leaders will have to consider whether to scrap or amend it, or look elsewhere in the budget for the money. In the past, Henry said, they’ve sometimes cut from other areas to cover costs, like spending less on materials and supplies to schools, for example.

Overall, Contreras and other schools officials reacted warmly to the county budget commissioners passed last week.

Donaldson, the GCAE president-elect, called it a victory, though she said the county will need to consider ways to increase its revenue in the future.

“This budget is a tremendous first step in reversing a decade-long trend of underfunding our public schools,” she said in a news release. “Our teachers and support staff were there for our children and families through the most challenging academic year in our lives. It’s vital to the health and well-being of our communities that we pay them enough to support their families.”

