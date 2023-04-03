GREENSBORO - Guilford County Schools is looking for help choosing instructional materials for math and English.

The district's Guilford Parent Academy is holding two family and community review nights to look at possible instructional resources for elementary school math and middle school English Language Arts.

The events are Monday at Smith High School in Greensboro and Tuesday at High Point Central High School in High Point, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on both nights.

According to the parent academy, those who attend will be able to talk with the publishers of the materials, ask questions and share their thoughts.