Guilford County Schools interpreters help connect vaccination center with the families of some English Learners students

Martinez-Vesga said that when she called, she started by sharing her name and asking how the family was doing. Most families of English Learners already know the department’s number, she said, because they deal with them on a regular basis.

She said she would tell them about the groups that are now eligible to get a vaccine and then ask if they would be interested in getting vaccinated at the Four Seasons site. She said she didn’t try to convince anyone to get a vaccine.

If they asked her questions about vaccines she told them she wasn’t the right person to answer those and they should consider researching or talking to their doctor.

Martinez-Vesga, Hayes and Oakley said the district left any screening about who is eligible to the mass vaccination site team.

From there, she would take down names and contact information, and pass that to the vaccination site workers to contact families about scheduling appointments. In some cases, the vaccination site staff enlisted school district interpreters to help with those calls.

Martinez-Vesga remembers one call with a mother who first agreed to have her name passed along for the follow-up call, then asked to add her sister, grandfather and a neighbor.