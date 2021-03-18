Guilford County Schools interpreters help connect vaccination center with the families of some English Learners students

GREENSBORO — In a typical week, Jackie Martinez-Vesga might be on the phone with parents to talk about anything from school buses to teacher conferences.
Earlier this month, she started calling about a new topic: COVID-19 vaccines.
Martinez-Vesga, a Spanish interpreter and community liaison, works for the English Learners Department of Guilford County Schools. The department is helping with outreach efforts to connect marginalized communities to the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Four Season Town Centre that opened last week. They’re focusing on the families of students whose first language is not English that live near the site.
None of the people she called, she said, had been vaccinated, but everyone wanted to be.
“They were very interested, but they didn’t know what to do, where to go, or who to call, because of, I believe, the language barrier,” she said of the families she spoke to about the vaccination clinic.
Some people wanted time to think it over or consult with a spouse, Martinez-Vesga said, but when she spoke with them again they were willing to put their names down for the next step.
Over the last couple of weeks, district staff contacted 650 families in the Smith High School area about the vaccinations. As of Wednesday, the center had confirmed 386 vaccination appointments from those calls.
The Four Seasons site will offer vaccinations 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for the next two months. The clinic can inoculate 3,000 or more people a day and is only one of 18 such sites across the country. The federal government is providing the center’s vaccine supply, which will be on top of North Carolina’s weekly vaccine allotment.
Guilford County was selected for the mass vaccination site because it is an area with significant underserved or marginalized populations.
Whitney Oakley, the district’s chief academic officer, said that Mary Beth Page, a local community volunteer with the FEMA vaccination site, called her to ask if the district might be willing to help with efforts to inform families who might lack awareness about the site for various reasons, such as not speaking English.
Oakley took the request to Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who she said felt strongly that the district should help.
The families they contacted represent a small fraction of the nearly 6,800 students in the district learning to speak English. Oakley said they wanted to focus on people they thought could most easily get to the site.
Mayra Hayes, director of the EL Department, said the department has made vaccine calls in several languages, such as Spanish, Vietnamese, Rade, Urdu, Swahili, Arabic and Kinyarwanda.
Martinez-Vesga said that when she called, she started by sharing her name and asking how the family was doing. Most families of English Learners already know the department’s number, she said, because they deal with them on a regular basis.
She said she would tell them about the groups that are now eligible to get a vaccine and then ask if they would be interested in getting vaccinated at the Four Seasons site. She said she didn’t try to convince anyone to get a vaccine.
If they asked her questions about vaccines she told them she wasn’t the right person to answer those and they should consider researching or talking to their doctor.
Martinez-Vesga, Hayes and Oakley said the district left any screening about who is eligible to the mass vaccination site team.
From there, she would take down names and contact information, and pass that to the vaccination site workers to contact families about scheduling appointments. In some cases, the vaccination site staff enlisted school district interpreters to help with those calls.
Martinez-Vesga remembers one call with a mother who first agreed to have her name passed along for the follow-up call, then asked to add her sister, grandfather and a neighbor.
“Sure!” Martinez-Vesga told her. “Why not?”