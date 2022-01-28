Guilford County Schools is dismissing early and canceling activities

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will be releasing students one hour early today.
The move is due to expected winter weather and in an attempt to make sure buses are off the roads by 7 p.m.
The district has also canceled all extracurricular activities for Friday and Saturday, however the district's "ACES" after-school care program will dismiss at its regular time of 6 p.m.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
