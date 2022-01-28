Guilford County Schools is dismissing early and canceling activities

Piedmont Triad universities had several top 20 finishes, including N.C. A&T at No. 19 overall for its master's in information technology program, UNCG at No. 13 for its master’s education program for veterans and No. 18 for its master’s nursing program, Winston-Salem State at No. 20 for a master's in nursing and App State at No. 12 for a master's in curriculum and instruction.