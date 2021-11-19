Guilford County Schools' learning hubs are helping students get help and catch up

On Thursday night, English teacher Stephanie Allen checked in Grimsley students by having them swipe their school ID cards. If students were coming to the learning hub for the first time, they sat down with a staff member who helped them make plans for success.

Students could go to various tables or sections of the room to get help in different subjects.

At the back of the room, students could pick up hamburgers or pizza. Sophomores Tiyanii Parrish and K.J. Zellous worked on a research project while they ate.

Parrish said the opportunity to earn a $200 Visa gift card is a nice incentive, but she would have come regardless. She gets more done at the learning hub than at home, where she has a tendency to lie around and not be as productive. And with Zellous alongside, they help keep each other focused.

She has also appreciated getting math help from Hartgrove.

"I'm not really bad at math," Parrish said. "I just second-guess myself."

Hartgrove, who used to teach math, gets a stipend from the school system to extend her day and help students. Rather than wishing she was home, she looks forward to being at the hub.

"This kind of rejuvenates me everyday," she said, "because you get to have that small group interaction and one-on-one conversations with the students and get to know them better. "

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.