Guilford County Schools has shed the “low performing school district” designation it picked up from the state last school year.

The designation is reserved for school districts that have more than half of their schools designated as “low-performing.”

In the wake of the pandemic, the number of low-performing schools in Guilford County Schools swelled, pushing the district over the edge last year, for the first time in at least a decade, based on the 2021-22 school year scores.

North Carolina required Guilford County Schools to notify all parents and guardians of the district’s low-performing status last year, and to create a district-wide plan for improvement. That plan is available at https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/84049.

This year, the number of low-performing schools decreased to 51 out 115 rated schools, or about 44%, based on the 2022-23 scores.

“We have dedicated teachers and school leaders who have stayed the course in a time when it is really hard to do that in education and we are very grateful for them,” Superintendent Whitney Oakley said.

A low-performing school is one that receives a school performance grade of D or F and a school growth score of “met expected growth” or “not met expected growth.”

About 80% of a school’s letter grade is based on an achievement score. For elementary and middle schools, that achievement score is derived from student pass rates on the End of Grade and English Language Learner state tests.

For high schools, state test scores are also the main factor in the achievement score, but there are also other factors, including graduation rates.

The other 20% of the letter grade is based on the school’s growth score. That is also based on state test scores, but it measures how much progress students make from year to year in their education, instead of just how well they did on this year’s test.

A school’s growth status shows whether it exceeded, met, or did not meet, a year’s worth of expected growth for a year of instruction.

Among rated district schools, about 23% made an A or B, 22% a C, and about 48% a D or F for 22-23, according to the district.

Having a high grade and having a high growth score don’t always go hand in hand.

For example, Hairston Middle School in Greensboro had the second highest growth score out of any school in the district for 2023 — and got a D for its letter grade.

As with a number of other schools, most students at Hairston in 2022-23 scored below what the state says is grade level on the state tests. However, the school dramatically outperformed expectations for how much students would learn last year, with a growth score among the best in the state. Growth like that, if it can be sustained, holds the promise for many students who have been behind to catch up, and even excel, relative to the grade-level standards.

The 2022-23 school was principal Knick Dixon’s first school year at Hairston, after having previously served as principal at Foust Elementary School.

This is actually the second year in a row that Hairston has exceeded expected growth, he said.

He pointed to several main factors he sees as critical to that growth. The first he mentioned was targeted instruction time — setting aside 45 minutes per day when students are broken up into groups based on what kind of help or work they need, related to how they’ve done on recent assessments.

The other big factors he brought up were coaching for teachers, synergy among administrators and staff, and the tutors who worked with students last year.

Dixon said he and his staff are planning to celebrate for about 48 hours and then, “hit the plow.”

“We endeavor to go above and beyond,” he said. “Everyone had the same mindset around what our kids are are achieving.”