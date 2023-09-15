Hunter Elementary School teacher Jhonatan Marin Mesa is Guilford County Schools new Teacher of the Year.

He will go on to compete at the regional level and possibly even the state or national level for Teacher of the Year honors.

He was named to the honor during the district's annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony, held this year at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown.

The following honors were also announced:

*Principal of the Year: Johnita Readus, Bluford STEM Academy

*Assistant Principal of the Year: Fanisha Fuller, Fairview Elementary

*Counselor of the Year: Jennifer Dunlap, Sternberger Elementary

*Social Worker of the Year: Latasha Riddick, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

*Rookie Teacher of the Year: Kenyona Bethea, Smith High School

*Mentor Teacher of the Year: Shana Winstead, Montlieu Elementary