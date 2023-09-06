Students in the Guilford County Schools have recovered about half the academic ground they lost in the pandemic, according to test results released by state education officials on Wednesday.

About 49% percent of the Guilford students who took end-of-grade or end-of-course tests passed in 2022-23. That's up from about 47% in 2021-22, and about 42% in 2020-21. Passage is defined as scoring at or above "achievement level three," which North Carolina considers to be grade-level proficiency.

The district had a pass rate of about 55% in 2018-19 and pass rates had been hovering between 53 percent and 56 percent of students for several years before the pandemic.

North Carolina did not administer the tests in the spring of 2019-20 because school buildings were shuttered during the pandemic.

Guilford County Schools saw a major jump in scores between 2020-21, a year dominated by remote learning, and 2021-22, the first year students were back in their classes all year. This year's increase is still progress — just not as dramatic.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley said she attributes the increasing pass rates to investments the school board made in high quality instructional resources and professional development for teachers before the pandemic.

"We've stayed true to what we've started with," she said. "It's continuing the work, seeing it through, and following the research."

She also pointed to the district's ongoing pandemic recovery efforts, such as its intensive tutoring program, which provided almost 162,000 hours of tutoring to nearly 12,000 students in 2022-23.

"What I am excited to see is that kids are taking advantage of the help," she said. "Kids are asking for more access to these interventions, and you can see that in the numbers."

North Carolina's statewide pass rate is, as usual, higher than that of Guilford County Schools, but has followed a similar pattern: a plunge during the pandemic, major gains in 2021-22, and continuing, slower progress in 2022-23.

Across North Carolina, about 54% of public schools students passed state tests in 2022-23, up from 51% in 2021-22, and up from about 45% in 2020-21. One caveat: Test taking participation across the state was a bit lower in 2020-21.

In 2018-19, prior to the pandemic, about 59% of students in North Carolina public schools passed the tests.

"Students and schools still have a way to go to catch up, but we have good reason to think that progress will continue,” said North Carolina Superintendent of Public instruction Catherine Truitt, as quoted in a news release from the state.

“As more early-grades teachers adopt literacy instruction grounded in the science of reading, students will be stronger readers as they progress through elementary school and into middle school. We’re going to see continued improvement in those test scores and others.”

Both state and Guilford County Schools leaders on Wednesday pointed out that the chronic absenteeism that took hold in schools during the pandemic hasn't gone away — and it is likely hindering progress toward academic recovery.

In Guilford County Schools, for both of the last two school years, roughly one out of every three students was absent for 10 percent or more of the total days they were enrolled. That's up from roughly one in 10 in 2018-19.

Oakley said those absences are despite district strategies like sending school staff out into communities to look for students and targeting them with advertisements on social media.

"Our data looks similar to other places, and I don't think just one strategy is going to work," Oakley said.

Until and unless student attendance bounces back, missed instruction will continue to mount, despite the return to in-person learning.

"We have to come up with all this time we lost," Oakley said. "And then some."