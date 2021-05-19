Guilford County Schools offering expanded summer program to help combat pandemic learning loss

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is offering an expanded menu of summer programs this year, including some new opportunities for middle and high school students to raise failing grades.
Local and state leaders are betting that summer programs can boost students who have fallen behind academically and give children the kind of fun, social, in-person learning opportunities they may have missed out on during the pandemic.
Federal COVID-19 relief dollars will help to pay for the programming, which follows guidelines for summer learning set by the state legislature in a pandemic-related bill passed earlier this year.
The district’s list of programs includes academic classes, art camps and other opportunities like learning how to code or how to make LEGO robots. All are free except some of the art camps have fees. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday that any families who can’t afford the fee for one of the art camps should contact the district about getting financial help.
“No parent should feel that’s a barrier,” she said.
Most of the programs will have two sessions, with three weeks per session, and take place June 14 to July 1, and July 12 to 29. The district is encouraging students to attend both sessions. Classes and programs will be Monday through Thursday each week.
Meals and transportation are provided. If parents want to ensure transportation will be available for their child, they should sign up by May 28.
Elementary school students who are below grade level will be invited to attend the elementary academic program.
Each week has a theme, such as paleontology or school spirit. Besides academic classes, students also get time for physical education and activities like art or music, as well as recess.
The planned middle school academic program has similarities to the elementary program, but Whitney Oakley, the district’s chief academic officer, expects middle school schedules to be more tailored to individual student needs.
For example, she said, one student might really need to spend the whole morning on mathematics, while another might be attending multiple classes on different subjects during that time.
The district is inviting any middle school students who are below grade level to the program, but within that group they are also hoping to help students who failed core courses this year to improve to passing.
By successfully completing the middle school summer academic program, students who failed courses this year can pull up their grades from an F to a D.
The district is also offering this same “fifth quarter” summer learning option for high school students who have failed courses they need to graduate.
The school year normally has four grading periods, or quarters, so the summer programs add a “fifth” quarter.
“It really looks like an extension of the school year with teachers addressing individual skill gaps from students,” Oakley wrote in an email. “This will include direct instruction, small group work, and independent practice.”
She said parents who want to take advantage of this “fifth quarter” opportunity can contact their individual schools for support with registration.
Besides the opportunities targeting students who are below grade level the district is offering options for students who are ahead of their class, want to try out something new, like playing a new instrument, or who may just want to get a leg up on their next course.
Parents and students can check out the summer program possibilities on the district’s website or in the brochure that the district is mailing to all Guilford County Schools families.
