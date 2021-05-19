Guilford County Schools offering expanded summer program to help combat pandemic learning loss

Meals and transportation are provided. If parents want to ensure transportation will be available for their child, they should sign up by May 28.

Elementary school students who are below grade level will be invited to attend the elementary academic program.

Each week has a theme, such as paleontology or school spirit. Besides academic classes, students also get time for physical education and activities like art or music, as well as recess.

The planned middle school academic program has similarities to the elementary program, but Whitney Oakley, the district’s chief academic officer, expects middle school schedules to be more tailored to individual student needs.

For example, she said, one student might really need to spend the whole morning on mathematics, while another might be attending multiple classes on different subjects during that time.

The district is inviting any middle school students who are below grade level to the program, but within that group they are also hoping to help students who failed core courses this year to improve to passing.

By successfully completing the middle school summer academic program, students who failed courses this year can pull up their grades from an F to a D.