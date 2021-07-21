Guilford County Schools offers $20K bonus to entice effective teachers to lower-performing schools

GREENSBORO — With the start of school just weeks away, Guilford County Schools is dangling a $20,000 signing bonus to entice top teachers to work in its 25 lowest-performing schools.

The district is paying for the bonuses with federal COVID-19 relief money.

To qualify, teachers have to be able to prove their ability to help students learn. Specifically, they must provide at least two consecutive years of student test data that shows they are "highly effective" teachers, based on the academic growth of their students.

Teachers are eligible for consideration if they can show that growth through elementary or middle school end-of-grade test data, or high school biology, math or English end-of-course test data.

The bonus, announced Wednesday, is open both to teachers new to the district or who would be moving from a district school to one of the designated schools. To get the signing bonus, teachers must commit to teach for at least three years.

Officials expect to have 20 to 30 or more positions to be filled that would be eligible for the bonus.