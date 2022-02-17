Guilford County Schools on 2-hour delay Friday morning

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to weather concerns, the district said Thursday night.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Forecasts call for high winds overnight, which could lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions, the district said in a news release.
The district said administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.