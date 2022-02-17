 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guilford County Schools on 2-hour delay Friday morning
Guilford County Schools on 2-hour delay Friday morning

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to weather concerns, the district said Thursday night.

Forecasts call for high winds overnight, which could lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions, the district said in a news release.

The district said administrators and essential personnel should work with their supervisors to report to work safely at the regular time.

