Guilford County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday
Guilford County Schools on two-hour delay Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Because of potentially hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning, including the potential for black ice, all Guilford County public schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay.

Administrators, maintenance staff and custodial staff should plan to report at regular time, the school district announced in an email. Employees should contact their supervisors and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance, the district said.

The outdoor drive-through COVID testing sites will open as scheduled for staff and students.

