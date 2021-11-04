Guilford County Schools releases 2022 graduation schedule

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools plans to hold its spring 2022 high school graduations from May 25 through June 5.
The district said in a news release Thursday that the graduations will primarily take place in Greensboro Coliseum’s Fieldhouse and Special Events Center.
Additionally, the district is planning summer graduation for Aug. 11. If needed, the district will hold graduation ceremonies for the juvenile detention center in January and May.
Here's the spring schedule:
Wednesday, May 25
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
3 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
5 p.m. Kearns Academy
Thursday, May 26
Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
3 p.m. The Academy at Smith
5 p.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
7 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T
Wednesday, June 1
3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center, in the school's auditorium
5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center, in the schools multi-purpose room
7 p.m. Greene Education Center, on the school's campus
Friday, June 3
Site: Special Events Center
4 p.m. Weaver Academy
6 p.m. Penn Griffin School for the Arts
8 p.m. Ragsdale High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
3 p.m. Grimsley High
7 p.m. Northwest High
Saturday, June 4
Site: Special Events Center
8 a.m. Northeast High
11 a.m. Smith High
3 p.m. Southern High
7 p.m. Western High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
8:30 a.m. High Point Central High
12 p.m. Southwest High
4 p.m. Southeast High
8 p.m. Northern High
Sunday, June 5
Site: Special Events Center
1 p.m. Eastern High
5 p.m. Andrews High
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
12 p.m. Dudley High
4 p.m. Page High
Thursday, Aug. 11
Site: TBD
6 p.m. Summer graduation
