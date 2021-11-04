 Skip to main content
Guilford County Schools releases 2022 graduation schedule
alert top story

Guilford County Schools releases 2022 graduation schedule

A graduate celebrates during the Andrews High School commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum on June 7. Graduations for 2022 will take place May 25 through June 5.

 JENNY WELSH, Special to the News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools plans to hold its spring 2022 high school graduations from May 25 through June 5.

The district said in a news release Thursday that the graduations will primarily take place in Greensboro Coliseum’s Fieldhouse and Special Events Center.

Additionally, the district is planning summer graduation for Aug. 11. If needed, the district will hold graduation ceremonies for the juvenile detention center in January and May.

Here's the spring schedule:

Wednesday, May 25

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

1 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

3 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

5 p.m. Kearns Academy

Thursday, May 26

Site: Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse

9 a.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

11 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

1 p.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

3 p.m. The Academy at Smith

5 p.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

7 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T

Wednesday, June 1

3:30 p.m. Gateway Education Center, in the school's auditorium

5:30 p.m. Haynes-Inman Education Center, in the schools multi-purpose room

7 p.m. Greene Education Center, on the school's campus

Friday, June 3

Site: Special Events Center

4 p.m. Weaver Academy

6 p.m. Penn Griffin School for the Arts

8 p.m. Ragsdale High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

3 p.m. Grimsley High

7 p.m. Northwest High

Saturday, June 4

Site: Special Events Center

8 a.m. Northeast High

11 a.m. Smith High

3 p.m. Southern High

7 p.m. Western High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

8:30 a.m. High Point Central High

12 p.m. Southwest High

4 p.m. Southeast High

8 p.m. Northern High

Sunday, June 5

Site: Special Events Center

1 p.m. Eastern High

5 p.m. Andrews High

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

12 p.m. Dudley High

4 p.m. Page High

Thursday, Aug. 11

Site: TBD

6 p.m. Summer graduation

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

