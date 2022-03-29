Guilford County Schools set to resume school bus service for all

GREENSBORO — The bus driver shortage that has plagued public schools across Guilford County is showing signs of improvement, according to district officials.

Now, students at eight high schools that lost their service — and had been asked to use other methods of transportation — can rely on school buses to get them to class starting Monday.

That news from district officials on Tuesday marked yet another sign that Guilford County, like the state and country, is gaining back some semblance of normalcy after the latest COVID-19 surge.

It was a wave of new cases, along with what has been a continuing shortage of bus drivers, that pushed the district to take drastic action at the beginning of the year.

District leaders responded by delaying middle and high school start times on Jan. 7, and then by suspending regular school bus services for the eight high schools, which sit along public transportation lines in Greensboro and High Point.

The cuts affected about 2,780 high school students, including those attending Page, Grimsley, Smith, Dudley and Andrews. Typically, about 39,000 students in the district take school buses.

Students at the eight high schools were given the option to use city buses instead — with the district covering the cost. Even though school buses are resuming their routes, students can still use city buses for free through the end of the academic year.

But since January, a lot has changed. Coronavirus infections — many resulting from the omicron variant — have dropped dramatically as more people have become vaccinated and public health measures, such as a county-wide mask mandate, took effect.

The district said it is now able to staff enough buses due to improved absentee rates and the hiring of 16 new bus drivers.

In a brief interview with reporters on Tuesday, the district’s operations chief, Michelle Reed, said that daily absences for bus drivers are now in the single digits. That’s a stark contrast to the peak of the coronavirus crisis in January, when the district said 76 drivers were out sick with COVID-19 in one day.

Reed said the district needs another 54 bus drivers to become fully staffed, noting Guilford County Schools and other districts around the country are still facing historic shortages.

In the meantime, bus riders at the eight affected high schools can get updated route information from the district as well as the Here Comes the Bus app.

Students who have been using the district’s temporary school shuttles, which served limited stops at some major apartment complexes and housing projects, will move back to regular school bus service as well.

From the district staff who stepped up to drive the shuttles to families and community volunteers who offered rides and carpools, many have played a role in getting Greensboro and High Point students to and from school in the last few months.

“We just appreciate the community support during this time of need,” Reed said.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter. Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.