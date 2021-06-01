 Skip to main content
Guilford County Schools sets Aug. 23 as first day of 2021-22 academic year for most schools
GREENSBORO — Next school year will start on Aug. 23 for schools following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar.

Guilford County Board of Education members voted Tuesday to approve a traditional calendar for the 2021-22 school year, as well as special calendars for early and middle colleges, academies at Kearns and Smith, and extended-year schools. School administrators had already set calendars for the district's "restart" schools. 

Schools following the traditional calendar will end school on June 3, 2022, for a total of 175 days. 

The calendars are available on the district's website.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

