Guilford County Schools sets Aug. 23 as first day of 2021-22 academic year for most schools

GREENSBORO — Next school year will start on Aug. 23 for schools following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar.
Guilford County Board of Education members voted Tuesday to approve a traditional calendar for the 2021-22 school year, as well as special calendars for early and middle colleges, academies at Kearns and Smith, and extended-year schools. School administrators had already set calendars for the district's "restart" schools.
Schools following the traditional calendar will end school on June 3, 2022, for a total of 175 days.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Jessie Pounds
