Guilford County Schools students will all learn remotely Thursday because of expected bad weather, district says

GREENSBORO — With severe weather expected in the Triad on Thursday, Guilford County Schools has moved to all remote learning that day.

Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes to the Triad between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, forecasters have warned.

Meals for Thursday were sent home with students Wednesday, the district said in a news release.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

Find out more about the district's weather policy at www.gcsnc.com.