 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County Schools students will all learn remotely Thursday because of expected bad weather, district says
0 comments
breaking top story

Guilford County Schools students will all learn remotely Thursday because of expected bad weather, district says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — With severe weather expected in the Triad on Thursday, Guilford County Schools has moved to all remote learning that day.

Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes to the Triad between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, forecasters have warned.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meals for Thursday were sent home with students Wednesday, the district said in a news release.

Schools will be open for school and district personnel only. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

Find out more about the district's weather policy at www.gcsnc.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News