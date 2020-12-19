Guilford County Schools superintendent among those 'under serious consideration' for U.S. education secretary, CNN reports

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is among those being seriously considered for Biden's education secretary, CNN reported on Saturday.
CNN's story cited anonymous sources familiar with the Biden team's thinking on its education department pick.
Contreras has been superintendent of Guilford County Schools since 2016.
She's not the only person with Guilford County ties whose name has cropped up as President-elect Joe Biden rapidly rounds out his cabinet. Two other people with connections to Bennett College have been recommended for the post: Johnnetta Cole, former president of Bennett College, and U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, a retired teacher at Bennett who once represented the Triad in Congress before her House seat was redrawn and she moved to Charlotte.
This is a breaking story. Check back at greensboro.com for updates.
