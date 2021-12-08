 Skip to main content
Guilford County Schools teacher named Piedmont-Triad Region Teacher of the Year
Guilford County Schools teacher named Piedmont-Triad Region Teacher of the Year

GREENSBORO — Northern High School English teacher Leah Carper has been named the Piedmont-Triad Region Teacher of the Year. That also means she is one of nine finalists to become North Carolina's Teacher of the Year. 

Carper has taught at Northern High School since 2016 and began her teaching career at Western High in 2006. She is an alumni of UNCG and Queens University of Charlotte. 

State and local education leaders visited Carper at her school on Tuesday to deliver the news. 

When she took the microphone, Carper gestured to a group of students who were among others at Northern High who had gathered in the media center for the announcement. 

"If you turn around you'll see some of my amazing students," she said. "You guys are incredible and you inspire me every day." 

Carper had already gone through multiple levels of competition.

The staff at Northern voted for her to be the school's teacher of the year. After that, she submitted an application to Guilford County Schools leaders. They selected her as the district teacher of the year from among the school-level winners.

She went on to compete with other district  teachers of the year for the regional honor. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction's Piedmont-Triad Region includes 11 county districts and five city districts. 

According to NCDPI's website, the state teacher of the year takes a one-year sabbatical from their teaching duties to represent North Carolina as a "full-time ambassador for education." North Carolina's teacher of the year also becomes the state's candidate in the National Teacher of the Year program.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

