GREENSBORO — A new report from the State Auditor faults Guilford County Schools for not keeping records of how vehicles in the building services department were used — an omission that frustrated the auditor's efforts to investigate allegations of personal use of three department SUVs.

The Chevy Tahoe assigned to the district's senior executive director for facilities and maintenance was one of the three vehicles named in the allegations of personal use that the state auditor's office received.

The allegations also included a Ford Explorer assigned to the director of maintenance and operations and a Nissan Pathfinder assigned to the director of health and safety, custodial services, and logistics. The auditor's office said it initiated an investigative audit in response to receiving four allegations relating to district vehicles.

The report didn't make clear whether that meant four different people making allegations, or one person making four separate allegations, or some other combination.

The Guilford County Board of Education defended the three directors in a response letter included with the report.

The board members stated that all three of the directors were aware of the district requirement not to use department vehicles for personal use and were abiding by it.

"To be clear, there was no evidence that the vehicles were used inappropriately at any time by any employee," they said in the letter.

The auditor's office called the district's statement "misleading." Without documentation of where or why the vehicles were driven, there was no way to know whether the use was appropriate or not, the office said.

And the auditor's office said it was unable to determine whether personal use occurred, despite reviewing available documentation related to the vehicles and interviewing school district staff.

The report's recommendation for corrective action is that the building services department should start developing and implementing procedures to document the use of all vehicles assigned to the department, including requiring the documentation of the business purpose of the use of department vehicles.

In the letter, Guilford County Schools said they are using a different method for tracking employee vehicle use: GPS tracking devices installed on operations vehicles. The records created by those trackers, the district said, are sufficient to allow the vehicle use to be monitored for appropriateness. And they said district procedures have been updated to require periodic monitoring of the use of the vehicles.

At the time of the state auditor's visit, the board members said, the devices had not yet been installed on the three vehicles in question, but are now in place.

The school board members included a document with their responses, entitled, "Guilford County Schools (GCS) Operations Departments Vehicles Procedures for Use of Vehicles, Effective April 18, 2023."

That document spells out that Guilford County Schools does allow some staff to park district vehicles at their homes in certain work-related circumstances specified in the document, but that staff may not use them for personal reasons. It also says that all vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking technology, which must be operating while in use.

Each supervisor, the document said, shall maintain a list of the vehicles assigned to the people who report to them, and at least once a month check the GPS reports and determine whether each vehicle use was an appropriate business use.

"We appreciate the suggestions and guidance of the auditors that worked with us and will continue to preserve and protect our assets," the board members said in the letter.