HIGH POINT — Guilford County Schools could become a "leader" in its pay for classified employees under a budget request approved by Guilford County Board of Education members Tuesday night.

Classified employees are unlicensed staff such as bus drivers, teacher assistants, maintenance workers and custodians.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley's initial budget recommendation included $38.4 million for these employees, which she said would put Guilford County Schools in a position to match what other districts are paying for these positions.

However, Oakley also showed school board members two other options, one that would put the board a bit ahead of the market for classified employee salaries, and the one that would make the district a "market leader," as she put it, to the tune of $77.6 million in increased pay for classified employees. That's the one the school board ultimately chose.

If the money is approved by the Guilford County commissioners, each of the district’s nearly 4,000 classified employees would see some salary increase, though amounts would vary.

All told, the school board is asking for about $101 million more than the county gave the schools for the current year.

Besides the money for classified employees, the request to commissioners also includes $10 million for a supplement increase for teachers. The rest of the requested funding boost would go to cover increased costs, including for utilities and liability insurance and money the district must pass along to county charter schools.

The requests would put the district's projected operating budget at about $998 million for the 2023-24 school year.

The school board is also asking the county for a separate $10.2 million for capital-outlay expenses. That includes projects like replacing technology and maintenance equipment, roof repairs, and heating, ventilation and cooling work.

As board members deliberated on the budget Tuesday, they looked out at an audience full of district employees, many of whom addressed the board during the public hearing on the budget held earlier in the meeting.

From their discussion, it became obvious that board members supported doing more than matching the market, the question being, how big should they go?

Board member Khem Irby said one reason she supported the biggest amount is she is a former after-school care worker and had many conversations with colleagues who were working multiple jobs to make ends meet. She said she thought a higher dollar amount, as represented by the "market leader" option, would make for better negotiations with the county commissioners, who have typically not matched the full amount the school board has asked during the budget season.

"We must go high, because they are going to go lower," she said. Later in the meeting, after seeing the school board rally to the higher dollar figure, she expressed hope about getting the full amount.

School board member Linda Welborn initially argued the middle option would be a more realistic for what the county could afford but in the end sided with her colleagues to vote in favor of the higher-dollar amount.

The county commissioners are in the midst of through their own budget process, with the expectation of adopting an ordinance, including their funding for the school system, on June 15.

The school board will then most likely adopt an interim budget resolution on June 22. Finalization of the school budget would then occur some time later this year.