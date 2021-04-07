 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guilford County Schools will bring back middle and high school students full-time starting April 19
0 comments
featured

Guilford County Schools will bring back middle and high school students full-time starting April 19

{{featured_button_text}}
Back to School (copy)

Principal Ged O'Donnell directs students arriving for in-person instruction at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Feb. 22. Middle and high schools students who have been on a hybrid schedule of in-person and virtual learning will move to all in-person instruction on April 19.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — For the first time in more than a year, Guilford County Schools is set to offer in-person instruction five days a week at all grade levels. 

On April 19, middle and high school students who have been learning two days per week in person and three days per week remotely will return to five days of in-person instruction for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Secondary school students who have been learning remotely, and not participating in the hybrid learning, will remain in remote learning with their home schools or district virtual academies through the end of the year. Guilford County Schools is not accepting new requests for in-person learning, according to a news release from the district. 

The announcement came a few weeks after Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she thought it would be “very unlikely” for the district to expand in-person learning for these students this school year, due to logistical challenges with such a change late in the year, though she promised to keep looking at options. 

This is a breaking news alert. Check back for more information later. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

N.C. now charges teachers $50 for taking a personal day. But relief may be in sight.
Education

N.C. now charges teachers $50 for taking a personal day. But relief may be in sight.

Legislation filed Tuesday in the state House would waive the "required substitute deduction" for teachers who provide a reason for taking personal leave on a school day. However, House Bill 362 also says teachers who don't provide a reason would now be responsible for paying the full cost for hiring the substitute, which is more than the current $50 a day deduction.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News