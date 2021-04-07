Guilford County Schools will bring back middle and high school students full-time starting April 19

GREENSBORO — For the first time in more than a year, Guilford County Schools is set to offer in-person instruction five days a week at all grade levels.

On April 19, middle and high school students who have been learning two days per week in person and three days per week remotely will return to five days of in-person instruction for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondary school students who have been learning remotely, and not participating in the hybrid learning, will remain in remote learning with their home schools or district virtual academies through the end of the year. Guilford County Schools is not accepting new requests for in-person learning, according to a news release from the district.

The announcement came a few weeks after Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she thought it would be “very unlikely” for the district to expand in-person learning for these students this school year, due to logistical challenges with such a change late in the year, though she promised to keep looking at options.

