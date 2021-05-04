Guilford County Schools won't say why it canceled plan for district's first Arabic program

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will not be starting an Arabic language program at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown next school year, despite receiving a grant to do so from Qatar Foundation International. The district is not saying why.
During a school board meeting on March 9, Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced that Ragsdale High and the global languages department had been awarded a grant to offer Arabic language instruction, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. It would have been the first Arabic program in Guilford County Schools.
She said Ragsdale High received an initial grant of $67,000 to hire a teacher and that the school would receive an extra $14,000 for resources, with the funding for up to four more years if they built a sustainable program.
According to its website, QFI works to foster "deeper understanding of the Arab world," through the Arabic language as well as the region’s societies and cultures. QFI is part of the larger Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, a nonprofit organization, according to QFI's website.
Contreras said Arabic is the third most common language spoken in Guilford County, after English and Spanish. She said the course would be for Arabic families as well as all interested students.
After the announcement, Ragsdale principal James Gibson told the News & Record in an email that he would be happy to talk about it, "but as we are still awaiting some details we might want to hold off."
Kimberly Pilling, the district's director of global languages, said in an email that same week that she was waiting on a final approval from the district.
"We hope to have some information tomorrow and are definitely keeping our fingers crossed," she wrote at the time. "We feel strongly that having an Arabic program at Ragsdale is important given the large and vibrant Arabic community in Guilford County."
Last week, Pilling wrote in an email that she had just learned the district would not be moving forward with the program for the time being.
"It is my continued hope that we will be able to introduce this important language to GCS," she wrote on Friday.
Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers confirmed by email that the district had received the grant and decided not to move forward with it, but he didn't answer the News & Record's questions about why the district had decided not to go forward with the program and whether the district would be refunding the grant money.
During a follow-up phone call, Silvers clarified that while Guilford County Schools did win the grant, he wasn't sure whether the money had been transferred to the district or not. He did not provide any more information when asked again about why the district decided not to go forward with the program.