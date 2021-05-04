Guilford County Schools won't say why it canceled plan for district's first Arabic program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Pilling, the district's director of global languages, said in an email that same week that she was waiting on a final approval from the district.

"We hope to have some information tomorrow and are definitely keeping our fingers crossed," she wrote at the time. "We feel strongly that having an Arabic program at Ragsdale is important given the large and vibrant Arabic community in Guilford County."

Last week, Pilling wrote in an email that she had just learned the district would not be moving forward with the program for the time being.

"It is my continued hope that we will be able to introduce this important language to GCS," she wrote on Friday.

Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers confirmed by email that the district had received the grant and decided not to move forward with it, but he didn't answer the News & Record's questions about why the district had decided not to go forward with the program and whether the district would be refunding the grant money.