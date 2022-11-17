Guilford County's GOP gets to pick who will fill an opening on the school board. Here's where the process stands.

GREENSBORO — Election season has come and gone, but one question remains: who will replace Pat Tillman on the Guilford County Board of Education?

Tillman, who represents District 3 on the school board, won an election last week to represent the same district as a county commissioner. He'll be sworn into that role in December, leaving a vacancy on the school board. He had two years left in his four-year term.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law requires the school board to consult the Guilford County Republican Party Executive Committee and then appoint the committee's recommended person to fill out his term. Only Executive Committee members who represent precincts fully or partly located in Tillman's district can vote on the name to send to the school board.

The replacement school board member must be a resident of District 3, which includes parts of Greensboro and the northwest part of the county, including Oak Ridge and Stokesdale.

On Thursday, Guilford County GOP Chairman David Gleeson said the party is in the early stages of preparation. He said they are working through identifying which executive committee members live in District 3 and would be eligible to vote. He said they had not finalized the date for the vote, because they need to make sure enough eligible committee members can be present.

He said that people who want to offer suggestions for a nominee or ideas of what they would like to see in a school board member can share those by emailing contact@guilfordgop.org or by filling out the contact form on the county Republican Party website.

Guilford County Board of Education elections have been partisan since 2016. The last time the school board appointed someone to fill a vacant position was in 2018, when the board approved Winston McGregor, who was nominated by the Guilford County Democratic Party Executive Committee, to fill the at-large seat.

At the time, some school board members objected to McGregor serving on the board while leading the nonprofit Guilford Education Alliance. A first vote to approve her nomination failed on a 4-4 vote, but two board members changed their minds after a brief recess, and the board approved McGregor's nomination 6-2.