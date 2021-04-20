Guilford educators association wants better pay, elected officials to 'fill this void'

Donaldson, a fifth-grade teacher at Brooks Global Studies in Greensboro, will assume leadership of the association on July 1 after being elected earlier this month. She said GCAE’s demands for a $15-an-hour minimum wage and 5% increase across the board line up with the North Carolina Association of Educators’ demands as well.

During Tuesday’s news conference, current association president Todd Warren pointed out that newly elected commissioner Mary Beth Murphy is also a Guilford County Schools teacher.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have a teacher voice, an educator voice willing to represent all of us on the board of commissioners,” Warren said. “That said, they still have hard choices to make and difficult discussions to have and we are going to be there every step of the way ... We are not going to quit with the county, we are going to move to the state and we are going to get a budget that is fair and that is right and that puts us on the right track for education in North Carolina. “

Michael Pelham, a cook at Dudley High School and father of four, was among the Guilford County Schools employees who spoke at the news conference on Tuesday and pushed for better pay.

“Being paid fairly would mean having the ability to pay my rent on time,” he said. “Being paid fairly would mean having the opportunity to take my daughters out on a date and not working a second job for DoorDash.”

