GREENSBORO — Stokesdale Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization has raised more than $54,000 to support a kindergartner who was critically injured when he was hit by a car while crossing the road to get on his school bus on March 30. Members of the school community and PTO have also worked together to create photos and videos to demonstrate their care to Jaxson Franklin and his family.

Sarah Turner, the president of the school's PTO, said the organization reached out to people at the school early on to find out what members could do to help.

Turner said she doesn't know Jaxson and his family personally. And in the beginning, she said, she didn't even know the child's name, just that someone had been hit. But she felt it was within the mission of the PTO to provide support.

"There are times like this where we need to help the families that comprise our school," she said. "I just knew we wanted to do something, and we wanted to be the organizers since our school community is so strong."

The centerpiece of the PTO's fundraising efforts is a simple Go Fund Me page the organization set up, entitled, "Support Jaxson Franklin."

As of noon on Monday, it had raised more than $54,000 — with donations set up to go directly to the Franklins, Turner said.

On April 17, the Go Fund Me posted a message from the family dated that day that said, "Jaxson was discharged from Brenner Children's Hospital on Friday, April 14th and moved to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for intensive rehab. He is working hard daily and we are seeing improvements every day. We are grateful for all of the prayers and support we have received and ask for continued prayers for complete healing."

The GO Fund me has been supplemented by other fundraisers like the PTO's selling of "Support Jaxson" wristbands, which Turner said had raised several hundred dollars.

Local businesses have pitched in, too, like the Rio Grande restaurant in Oak Ridge, a favorite of the Franklin family.

Turner said that on the day Rio Grande advertised it was donating a portion of proceeds to the family, people were waiting in line for hours to eat because it was packed with so many people.

Another group that got involved, she said, was the Oak Ridge Youth Association, with whom Jaxson played football. Turner said the group made a donation and inquired about possibly wearing a color to support Franklin at practices and games. The PTO and other supporters learned that Jaxson's favorite color is orange and that he likes dinosaurs, Mario, and Pokémon.

Those favorites have since become emblems of the "Support Jaxson" cause, showing up on signs in the school and in social media posts.

Earlier this month, students and staff dressed in orange for "Go Orange Day" and one of Turner's neighbors came out with a drone to take photos and shoot footage of everyone outside the school showing their support for Jaxson.

"It was awesome," said Marco Méndez, a professional photographer who specializes in architecture and interiors. He said there was a happy mood in the group, with people talking about Jaxson's recovery and expressing faith that he would continue to get better.

Turner said during that photo and video shoot, she heard people chanting Jaxson's name and saw students making heart signs with their hands.

"Everyone was so banded together," she said. "How could you not be proud about that?"