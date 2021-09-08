Guilford, other N.C. school districts struggle with COVID-19 spread among sports teams

And a charter school in Greensboro with strict mask and sanitation policies still found itself on the state's list of COVID-19 clusters that was released Tuesday.

Triad Math and Science Academy had 10 students test positive for the disease. However, Principal Paul Bryant said that none of the cases were found through contact tracing to be related and they are included in the report simply because the children are pupils at the school. Triad Math and Science Academy has 1,300 students on two campuses. Seven students at the elementary school and three students at the secondary school tested positive.

"All of these numbers are students that are in their home," Bryant said. "We've had no one who contracted COVID from being at the school."

Bryant said the school requires all students and staff to wear masks and that it limits outside visitors. Every classroom has a sanitation station and temperatures are checked as students and staff enter.

The school has installed touchless faucets in its bathrooms and the building is disinfected daily, Bryant said.

The school also went to considerable expense to install a Reme-Halo air duct system, which kills germs, he said.