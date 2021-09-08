Guilford, other N.C. school districts struggle with COVID-19 spread among sports teams

RALEIGH — State health officials said Wednesday they are seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams and encouraged people to take steps to "fight this more contagious" delta variant.
The plea comes a day after the state released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings.
Between July 1 and Sept. 2, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, health officials said Wednesday in a news release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. And most school sports activities did not begin until August, when the fall semester began.
Sports in which participants have frequent and prolonged contact, such as football, are at higher risk.
For the week ending Sept. 4, children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest percentage since the pandemic began, state health officials said.
"We need everyone, including our student-athletes and their coaches, to increase layers of prevention to fight this more contagious delta variant," Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, the state's health director, said in the release.
Officials did not release the counties or schools involved, citing students’ privacy. However, a Guilford County Schools online dashboard shows clusters occurred locally among junior varsity and varsity football teams at Northeast High School in July and Southeast and Western high schools in August.
As of Tuesday, 10 student-athletes had active COVID-19 cases, the dashboard shows, including four each in football and volleyball, and one each in basketball and cheerleading.
While the state said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined across North Carolina or those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.
In Rockingham County, whose school board narrowly approved the wearing of facial coverings in schools, 798 students are in quarantine following an outbreak that infected 101 of their classmates.
Union County Public Schools, which voted down a proposal last month to require mask wearing in the state's sixth-largest public school district, reported about 1 in 8 of the more than 41,000 students in the district were under quarantine, as of last Friday.
Meanwhile, the Wake County Public School System, which is four times larger than Union County Public Schools, has less than a fourth the number of students quarantined. Data from the Wake County district shows less than 1,300 of its more than 161,000 pupils were quarantined last week.
The weekly report state health officials updated on Tuesday shows the Union Academy Charter School in Monroe has the worst cluster in North Carolina with 111 positive cases, including 98 among children.
And a charter school in Greensboro with strict mask and sanitation policies still found itself on the state's list of COVID-19 clusters that was released Tuesday.
Triad Math and Science Academy had 10 students test positive for the disease. However, Principal Paul Bryant said that none of the cases were found through contact tracing to be related and they are included in the report simply because the children are pupils at the school. Triad Math and Science Academy has 1,300 students on two campuses. Seven students at the elementary school and three students at the secondary school tested positive.
"All of these numbers are students that are in their home," Bryant said. "We've had no one who contracted COVID from being at the school."
Bryant said the school requires all students and staff to wear masks and that it limits outside visitors. Every classroom has a sanitation station and temperatures are checked as students and staff enter.
The school has installed touchless faucets in its bathrooms and the building is disinfected daily, Bryant said.
The school also went to considerable expense to install a Reme-Halo air duct system, which kills germs, he said.
Bryant said 97% of the teachers and staff are vaccinated and that 60% of high school students have self-reported as being vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.
"We do what we can," Bryant said. "We're not perfect, but we do a lot to keep these students safe."
Dozens of districts entered the school year with optional mask wearing policies, and nearly all of them have reversed course over the past month as spread of the more contagious delta variant has hit their communities.
But five of the state's 115 K-12 public school districts, which include the Avery, Onslow, Polk, Union and Yancey county school systems, are still holding out.
Staff writer Kenwyn Caranna contributed to this report.