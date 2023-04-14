GREENSBORO — The Guilford County GOP Executive Committee voted Tuesday to censure new Republican school board member Bill Goebel and reaffirm its support for the man the GOP nominated, Michael Logan.

The GOP leadership was blindsided last week when the school board voted 6-2, along party lines, to appoint Goebel to the District 3 school board seat, Chris Meadows, the county party chairman said Thursday. The party is dismayed both that the board appointed someone other than Logan and that plans for the vote stayed secret from GOP party leaders and the board’s two Republican members.

Meadows said the party is still considering legal options and waiting to hear from the local legislative delegation on whether they might file additional legislation to “fix the mistake.”

In a text message to the News & Record Thursday, Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, wrote, “We are having conversations and looking at options, but no course of action has been decided on yet.”

Meadows said that Goebel should have contacted the party to give them a heads-up about the potential for the board to vote him in. He said it’s not clear whether that could have changed anything with the outcome — but at least maybe they could have tried something.

The executive committee censured Goebel for, “Party disloyalty, deceiving Party leadership and circumventing the proper avenues for filling a vacancy on the Guilford County Board of Education,” according to a statement from the party.

The statement also criticized Goebel for his vote April 4, in line with the board’s Democrats, to oppose North Carolina HB 187, which relates to how students are taught about race in school.

In an email Thursday, Goebel said that he understood, “the frustration and feelings of my colleagues in the GOP,” about, “not having Mr. Logan appointed after 4 months.”

He said he planned to switch his vote on the HB 187 resolution.

“Taking care of our youth is my #1 goal,” he wrote. “During my term on the school board, I plan to visit every school across District 3 and listen to the needs of our local families, educators and students. I will continue to work hard and do this in support of parental rights. I ask for everyone to calm down and let me represent the District.”

Logan was nominated in December by District 3 members of the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the seat formerly held by Republican Pat Tillman, who left in the middle of his term to become a county commissioner.

State law at the time required the school board to finalize that nominee through a vote. But on four separate occasions, Democrats rejected Logan.

Hardister and other state lawmakers sponsored a bill in hopes of ending the stalemate between the local GOP and the school board Democrats and allowing Logan to be sworn in without a board vote.

That’s what Logan expected to happen last week. Instead, the school board’s attorney, Jill Wilson, revealed her interpretation of the new law, which she said actually allowed for the school board to pick a candidate of its own choosing.

Wilson said that where state law previously called for just the members of the GOP’s Executive Committee in the affected district — in this case, District 3 — to vote on the party’s choice, the new law doesn’t make that distinction.

She said the nominee must now be chosen by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party’s Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination had passed — Democrats blocked Logan over a 100-day period — she said the responsibility to select a nominee fell to the school board, as provided in the new law.

In her comments at the end of the meeting, Hayes-Greene said that the board could have appointed anyone to the seat, including a Democrat, but chose Goebel, a Republican they preferred over Logan.

“This board voted to respect the party that had occupied the seat,” she explained. “I know that’s lost on people, because people wanted something else.”

In the statement Meadows provided Thursday, the county GOP said, “The School Board’s attorney cherry-picked portions of the new statute and ignored the bulk of the new statute, including the portion stating that the School Board shall consult with the Executive Committee on nominations.”

Meanwhile, Logan has a new “Logan for School Board” page for the 2024 election on Facebook. He said Thursday he expects to run as an incumbent.

“I have faith in the process to correct the injustice of our school board,” Logan wrote.

Republican Eric Stimple, a retired fire captain, living in Oak Ridge, also told the News & Record he plans to run for the seat in 2024. Stimple said he runs his own construction company, serves as a substitute teacher, and previously drove a school bus for the district for three years.

Stimple said he has many questions and concerns about how Goebel wound up on the board, and is also concerned about Logan’s electability in a general election for 2024.