Guilford school board accepts roughly $2 million offer for Laughlin Center in Summerfield

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools' longtime staff training facility in Summerfield has a prospective buyer.

Board of Education members voted this week to accept an offer of $2.2 million for the property from a client of the Chapel Hill-based Brough law firm.

The vote triggered a process in which the district gives the county commissioners first right to buy the property. If the county doesn't want it, the sale can proceed.

Guilford County Schools had the Laughlin Professional Center slated for eventual closure in its facilities master plan, according to spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown. She said the district received an unsolicited offer for the appraised value of the property and the board decided to accept it.

She said the date for vacating the building would be a part of the discussion and negotiation as the disposal process for the property goes forward.

The board's Laughlin building vote came after it approved almost $2.8 million for pre-construction and design services for a project that will replace it. The new community education center will be constructed as a free-standing building on the south campus of the Gateway Research Park, which is a joint venture between N.C. A&T and UNCG.

Besides providing a site for professional development at the new education center, district leaders also hope to offer a hub for student tutoring and community education that would be available to students' families.

The Laughlin Professional Center is named for Duella Laughlin, a Black educator who served as principal of Summerfield Colored School from 1936 to 1950. The school was renamed in her honor, shortly after her retirement.

The building dates to the 1940s with additions added in the 50s. Guilford County Schools continued to use the building as a school up until 2011, when primary school students moved into the newly expanded Summerfield Elementary, and board members voted to renovate the building to make it the district's professional development center.