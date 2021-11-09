Guilford school board asks superintendent to come up with plan for employee bonuses

Some board members liked Napper's idea, but others were concerned that a bonus might not significantly impact morale and retention issues in the district, or that redirecting money to bonuses could take money away from other efforts the district is funding. They also discussed that the district has already approved a plan for spending the federal dollars, including bonuses for some employee groups.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras expressed frustration that the state of North Carolina, which holds the primary responsibility for paying for K-12 public education, including teacher salaries, had not yet passed a budget with school staff raises this year.

She told school board members that if they wanted to direct her to come up with a plan provide the bonuses, they should also tell her what to cut to get the money, how much they want her to spend, and which staff it should cover.

Napper said she would be willing to narrow the directive to focus on teachers and similarly licensed instructional staff in schools, for now, if that would be helpful. In the end, however, she just stuck with her original motion.