Guilford school board asks superintendent to come up with plan for employee bonuses

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday evening to instruct the superintendent to come up with a plan to provide bonuses to district staff. They asked her to bring the plan to the board at its next meeting.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said at the end of the meeting that any recommendation she proposed would include bonuses for all of the district's roughly 10,000 employees, though not necessarily large amounts per person.
Tuesday's vote followed what school board members referred to as thousands of emails from district staff to the school board calling for bonuses. Some school staff, including leaders and members of the Guilford County Association of Educators, also called for bonuses during the meeting's public comment period. They emphasized they had seen recent news of other North Carolina districts providing bonuses for staff with federal pandemic recovery dollars.
"This is your chance to honor all the employees' hard work and dedication," said Amy Harrison, a teacher at Reedy Fork Elementary. "I’ve always been proud to say I work for Guilford County … please make tonight another proud moment for us."
School board member Deborah Napper made the motion to ask the superintendent to bring the board a plan to provide bonuses. That sparked a long discussion among the board members and the superintendent.
Some board members liked Napper's idea, but others were concerned that a bonus might not significantly impact morale and retention issues in the district, or that redirecting money to bonuses could take money away from other efforts the district is funding. They also discussed that the district has already approved a plan for spending the federal dollars, including bonuses for some employee groups.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras expressed frustration that the state of North Carolina, which holds the primary responsibility for paying for K-12 public education, including teacher salaries, had not yet passed a budget with school staff raises this year.
She told school board members that if they wanted to direct her to come up with a plan provide the bonuses, they should also tell her what to cut to get the money, how much they want her to spend, and which staff it should cover.
Napper said she would be willing to narrow the directive to focus on teachers and similarly licensed instructional staff in schools, for now, if that would be helpful. In the end, however, she just stuck with her original motion.
Napper, Bettye Jenkins, Linda Welborn, Anita Sharpe and Pat Tillman all voted in favor. Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor and members T. Dianne Bellamy-Small and Khem Irby were opposed.