GREENSBORO — A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoon, possibly nearing the finish line to become law.

The bill now goes back to the N.C. House for another vote since it includes changes from the House version. Those changes include elections measures related to other counties. If the bill passes the House again, it becomes law. As a “local” bill, it does not require the signature of Gov. Roy Cooper.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, sponsored the legislation with hopes of ending a months-long standoff between Democrats on the Board of Education and the Guilford County GOP over the open District 3 seat. He has said the intent with the newest version of the bill is school board members wouldn’t vote to confirm a party’s nominee. Instead, that person would just take the oath of office.

Hardister said House members would likely vote next Tuesday.

The seat has been vacant since December when the former occupant, Republican Pat Tillman, resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Because Tillman was elected as a Republican, state law requires the school board appoint the person recommended to fill out his term by the GOP’s Executive Committee members from the affected district — in this case, District 3.

However, the school board has voted down the Guilford County Republican Party’s nominee on three separate occasions. Those votes fell along party lines, with the board’s six Democrats opposed to nominee Michael Logan and the two Republicans in favor of him.

A News & Record opinion column by Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and signed by the board’s other Democrats condemned Logan for social media posts that displayed “bigotry and racial prejudice.”

Hayes-Greene wrote: “It is hard to believe the local Executive Committee of the Guilford County Republican Party has put forth a man who shared and ‘liked’ the following: Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

Logan, a Southern Guilford High School teacher, has stood by that post and others highlighted in the opinion piece.

Democrats on the board have jointly called for the county’s Republican Party to reconsider and bring forward a different nominee, but that hasn’t happened.