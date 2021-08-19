Guilford school board extends superintendent's contract to June 2025

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted on Thursday to extend the contract of Superintendent Sharon Contreras until June 30, 2025.

The vote was 5-2, with board members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn voting against the extension. Board members T. Dianne Bellamy-Small and Pat Tillman were absent from the vote.

The vote took place at the board's retreat held at the Academy at Smith in Greensboro Thursday evening following a closed session.

After the vote, Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor read a “Letter of Evaluation” from Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene addressed to Contreras, who has served as superintendent since 2016.

In the letter, Hayes-Greene wrote that the pandemic had eliminated the originally agreed-upon metrics for evaluating the superintendent. In light of that, the board chose to evaluate the superintendent based on six areas of leadership accepted by the state and adjusted those to the circumstances faced by Guilford County Schools during the pandemic.

“The board applauds and appreciates your innovative, dynamic and forceful leadership during this unprecedented time and believes that you have exceeded expectations in many ways,” Hayes-Greene wrote in the letter.

