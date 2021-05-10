Guilford school board may seek increased funding to increase pay for teachers, administrators and some support staff

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education is expected to vote on Tuesday on how much money it will ask from the county commissioners this year. Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras proposed last month seeking more county funding, and that part of that increase should pay for raises for teachers, administrators and some support staff.

Contreras recommended the school board request about $234.6 million from the commissioners for the district’s annual operating budget this year, an increase of $25 million from last year’s budget.

The proposed increase would cover $13 million in raises for teachers and administrators next school year, $1.9 million in raises for school nutrition workers, $1.6 million for previous salary increases for bus drivers, and another $8.3 million for expected increased operating costs.

In addition, Contreras proposed that the district ask for $10 million from the county for the capital outlay budget, which mostly pays for building maintenance projects. If commissioners approved that amount, it would be about $7 million more than what the district received for 2020-21.