Guilford school board meetings reopen to public July 13

GREENSBORO — The public can once again attend in person Guilford County Board of Education meetings starting next month, with some limitations.

The change takes effect with the board's next scheduled meeting, on July 13, Guilford County Schools said Thursday in a news release. Members of the public have not been able to attend board meetings in person since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seating capacity will be limited to 15 people to allow for 3 feet of social distancing between seats. Face coverings and health screenings will be required. The limits and requirements are based on the current health guidelines for public schools, according to the release.

The district plans to use a lottery system to determine who will fill those 15 seats.

In addition, there will be a 30-minute, in-person public comment period. Speakers will be limited to three minutes each, will enter the meeting room one at a time and leave once they're done.

Those who wish to speak at a meeting should call 336-370-8100 by noon the day of the meeting. All requests are date- and time-stamped and speakers will be picked based on when requests are received, the district said.