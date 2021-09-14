Guilford school board reaffirms controversial mask requirement

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday night to continue supporting a mandate that requires the wearing of facial coverings in school settings, an issue that has become a flashpoint in districts across North Carolina.

Board members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn voted in opposition to the mandate. Deborah Napper was absent.

Guilford County Schools already has a mask requirement in place, but as part of a new state law, school boards are now required to adopt policies on face coverings and vote on them at least once a month.

The district requires masks for all staff, students and visitors while in school buildings and in other school settings as determined by the superintendent.

Guilford County also has its own, broader mask mandate, which requires the wearing of facial coverings in indoor public places, including schools, regardless of what policy is set by the district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last school year, school districts carrying out in-person instruction were mandated by the state to require masks for staff and students. In July, Gov. Roy Cooper let that mandate end. Cooper is now recommending, but no longer requiring, that schools mandate the wearing of facial coverings.