Guilford school board reopens meetings for first time since pandemic

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night opened its doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic began well over a year ago.

An estimated 50 or so people showed up outside the school administration building prior to the meeting, representing a wide range of perspectives. Some brought signs, with messages ranging from “Teach History, Not Mythology” to “Equity Matters” and “Support Our Superintendent.”

Those sentiments carried over to those who spoke during the board’s public comment period.

Misty Reagan and Cynthia Hammer pointed out that they had gone through a metal detector and past a police officer to get into the meeting as well as showing photo identification. They drew a comparison to their experience on Tuesday to the lower levels of security they see students experiencing daily and raised concerns about the district’s spending priorities.

“Don’t get me wrong. The safety of everybody in this board room is important, but what about our children?” Reagan, a parent, asked.

Mary Herbenick, also a parent, weighed in on recent vitriolic emails sent to Superintendent Sharon Contreras and school board members that district leaders have flagged as a security concern.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}