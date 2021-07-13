Guilford school board reopens meetings for first time since pandemic

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night opened its doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic began well over a year ago.
An estimated 50 or so people showed up outside the school administration building prior to the meeting, representing a wide range of perspectives. Some brought signs, with messages ranging from “Teach History, Not Mythology” to “Equity Matters” and “Support Our Superintendent.”
Those sentiments carried over to those who spoke during the board’s public comment period.
Misty Reagan and Cynthia Hammer pointed out that they had gone through a metal detector and past a police officer to get into the meeting as well as showing photo identification. They drew a comparison to their experience on Tuesday to the lower levels of security they see students experiencing daily and raised concerns about the district’s spending priorities.
“Don’t get me wrong. The safety of everybody in this board room is important, but what about our children?” Reagan, a parent, asked.
Mary Herbenick, also a parent, weighed in on recent vitriolic emails sent to Superintendent Sharon Contreras and school board members that district leaders have flagged as a security concern.
The messages, which came from various people, followed on the heels of a June 10 rally by the group Take Back Our Schools – GCS, which was advocating for school board meetings to be reopened to the public.
“I have never been more concerned and frankly appalled,” said Herbenick, who, at one point, directly addressed the email writers. “Instead of manufacturing a crisis and threatening our educators, may I suggest you find another hobby.”
Another topic for some speakers is one that’s facing many school districts — how race is taught and addressed.
Trudy Delling stressed that she wanted the school system to focus on education basics.
“Teach our children so they are not being manipulated by race baiters,” she said.
Kevin Gray said he was proud of the education his children received and thought they had been taught critical thinking rather than forced into adopting particular viewpoints. He praised the district’s educators.
“Teachers teach, not preach,” he said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.