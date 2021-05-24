Guilford school board supports sales tax referendum bill pending in senate

Board member Deborah Napper said that while the district is grateful that voters approved a $300 million school bond referendum, that money represents just a first step toward fulfilling more than $2.6 billion in school facility needs.

County commissioners placed both the proposed sales tax increase and the school construction bond referendum on the November ballot. The plan was to use money from the sales tax to help pay the school bond debt. While the school bond passed, the sales tax did not.

Sales tax increases, unlike property tax increases, must be approved directly by the voters. Commissioners also have the option of using property tax money to pay school bond debt.

Napper said it was obvious why county voters didn’t approve the sales tax increase.

“They are hesitant to approve an increase without knowing how that money would be spent,” she said.

Under current state law, the county cannot specify on the ballot what the proceeds will pay for. That means county leaders can spend the money how they choose.

Napper believes HB120 could help the county pass a sales tax increase to help pay for additional school bonds.