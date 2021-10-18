Guilford school board to vote on request for $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday on a request that county commissioners place a $1.7 billion school construction bond referendum on the ballot for March 2022.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras is plans to present a resolution for the board's consideration at its Tuesday evening board meeting.

If county voters approve the referendum in March, it would give county commissioners permission to take on additional debt, in the form of bonds, to pay for school construction. Voters separately approved a $300 million school bond referendum in November of 2020.

The new bonds would allow the board to go forward with more projects on the district's 2019 Facilities Master Plan Prioritization List.

That plan includes projects worth $2.67 billion, including projected inflation costs (or $2.1 billion without inflation).

In early 2020, school leaders asked county commissioners to consider a $1.6 billion bond referendum for a first round of school construction, with the expectation that there would also be a second round.