GREENSBORO — A bill aimed at clarifying how the Guilford County Board of Education fills board vacancies passed the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday afternoon.

To become law, the bill would still need approval from the state Senate. Because it’s a local bill, it does not go to the governor or require his signature.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, sponsored the legislation, with hopes of ending a stalemate over the open District 3 seat on the Guilford school board.

The seat has been vacant since December when the former occupant, Republican Pat Tillman, resigned to join the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

The school board has three times voted down the Guilford County Republican Party’s nominee for the position. Those votes fell along party lines, with the board’s Democrats opposed to nominee Michael Logan and the Republicans in favor of him.

Hardister is attempting to clarify that the school board members cannot take their own opinions of a nominee into account and must vote in favor of approving the party’s nominee to fill a seat previously held by that party. His bill strikes language that Robert Joyce, a professor of public law and government at the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, identified as possibly causing ambiguity on that point, specific to the Guilford school board.

The bill is also sponsored by N.C. Rep. John Faircloth, R-Greensboro, and Brian Biggs, R-Randolph.

It includes a friendly amendment from Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Greensboro. Harrison’s amendment specified that people who fill vacancies on the school board serve only until the next election of members of the board, at which point the seat would go up for election again, even if there was time still left in the term. School board elections are staggered, meaning not all board members face voters the same year.

The amendment is irrelevant for the current vacancy, because the time left in the unexpired term matches the timing for the next school board election.

Harrison said she thinks the school board should be non-partisan, but in the meantime, she agrees with Hardister on clarifying the rules for filling vacancies on the partisan board.

Another member of Guilford County’s legislative delegation took a less friendly attitude toward the bill.

N.C. Rep. Amos Quick, D-Greensboro, spoke up prior to the voice vote to say he would be voting against the bill, though he didn’t share why, or call for a roll-call vote. On the voice vote, the “ayes” clearly prevailed.