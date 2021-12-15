Guilford school board votes to give $1,500 bonus to most district employees

GREENSBORO — Most Guilford County Schools employees are on track to get another $1,500 in bonuses paid out of federal COVID-19 relief aid. The bonuses are on top of what employees will get as a result of the state budget.
Lower-paid classified staff, such as bus drivers and school nutrition workers, would receive another $500 each on top of that as part of the about $16.8 million bonus plan that the Guilford County Board of Education approved late Tuesday.
The separate bonuses mandated as part of the state budget were in the annual operating budget the school board also finalized Tuesday.
Principals and assistant principals that previously received bonuses from the district's federal COVID-19 relief dollars were not included in the plan. Part-time employees will get partial bonuses amounts, prorated for how much they have worked, according to Angie Henry, the district's chief financial officer.
Because the district has to modify the plan for spending its COVID-19 relief dollars, it will have to wait on state approval of the plan revisions before it can start paying the bonuses. Most state-mandated bonus money is set to be paid in January.
School board members voted 8-1 to support the plan for bonuses that Superintendent Sharon Contreras brought forward Tuesday, after the school board asked her to come up with one last month. Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small was the only member to vote against the proposal.
Members of the Guilford County Association of Educators spoke during the public comments period at the meeting to ask the board to give $4,000 in bonuses for each employee from the federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Jamestown Middle School teacher Riley Driver told the board on Tuesday she is seeing some colleagues burning out and leaving their jobs unplanned.
"This one time that the board actually does have funds, I really hope that the board will use it," she said.
Tuesday's discussion on the bonus plan tied in with conversations about the district's operating budget, which the board approved before considering the bonus proposal.
Henry explained that all public schools employees in North Carolina would be receiving state-mandated bonuses of at least $1000. Various specific categories of employees will receive additional amounts on top of that.
She also said the district would have to pay for the state-mandated bonuses, raises and retirement rate increases for those of its employees that are not state-supported.
Due largely to those costs, the school district will pull $4.1 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds just to balance its budget, she said, and another $16.8 million from those relief funds to pay for the newly approved local bonuses.
The state now has its own plan to increase minimum pay for school employees, up to $13-an-hour minimum wage for 2021-22 and $15-an-hour in 2022-23. Guilford County Schools had set aside federal relief dollars to pay for bonuses to get its employees up to a $15 minimum this and next fiscal year. However, with the state set to pick up slack on that goal, the district is switching money from that to help pay for the new bonus plan.
The district also cut millions from the federal relief plan that had been meant to pay for new counselor and nursing positions, furniture and specialized buses. No counselors or nurses will lose their jobs as a result of that change, according to Deena Hayes-Greene, the school board's chairwoman.
School board member Deborah Napper, who is a nurse, brought up the nurse position cuts in her comments late in the meeting.
"Normally I would be the first one to say please protect these positions," she said, but added that she's skeptical about attracting nurses to apply to the positions, given what she's seeing in the industry.
"The nurses aren't there to be had," she said.
