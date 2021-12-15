Guilford school board votes to give $1,500 bonus to most district employees

GREENSBORO — Most Guilford County Schools employees are on track to get another $1,500 in bonuses paid out of federal COVID-19 relief aid. The bonuses are on top of what employees will get as a result of the state budget.

Lower-paid classified staff, such as bus drivers and school nutrition workers, would receive another $500 each on top of that as part of the about $16.8 million bonus plan that the Guilford County Board of Education approved late Tuesday.

The separate bonuses mandated as part of the state budget were in the annual operating budget the school board also finalized Tuesday.

Principals and assistant principals that previously received bonuses from the district's federal COVID-19 relief dollars were not included in the plan. Part-time employees will get partial bonuses amounts, prorated for how much they have worked, according to Angie Henry, the district's chief financial officer.

Because the district has to modify the plan for spending its COVID-19 relief dollars, it will have to wait on state approval of the plan revisions before it can start paying the bonuses. Most state-mandated bonus money is set to be paid in January.