Guilford school board votes to use $3.6 million for second 'newcomers' school

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-3 on Tuesday night to transfer millions of dollars in leftover funds from completed construction and renovation projects to other such projects.
That includes using nearly $3.6 million toward creating a new “newcomers” school for immigrant children in High Point.
Guilford County Schools expects to open its second “newcomers” school in spring 2023, “pending unforeseen issues including inflation and global supply-chain delays,” according to district spokesman Janson Silvers.
The district now expects to permanently house the school in the Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central High School. The district is looking to renovate the building to house the newcomers students.
According to Michelle Reed, the district’s chief operations officer, the expected cost for renovations is about $5.3 million, with the remainder of the money coming from federal COVID-19 relief dollars the school board previously set aside for the new newcomers school.
Reed said the renovations to Tomlinson would include classrooms, adding a clinic, potential floor repairs and updates to make the space accessible and compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that while administrators originally thought they would put the new newcomers school at Andrews High, they realized more classroom space would be needed.
Currently, the district has one school dedicated to serving new immigrant and refugee children who are learning English. That’s the Doris Henderson Newcomers School, located in Greensboro across from Western High School.
The program jumpstarts students’ English learning and helps them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district.
School district leaders have said the immigrant population in the High Point area is growing and that trend is expected to continue. They say it wouldn’t make sense to continue to bus students to Greensboro, where the school has long used portable classrooms to help handle enrollment.
In addition, the transfers of funds approved Tuesday include nearly $1.8 million for roof repair or replacement at a handful of district schools. They include: Jackson Middle School, Florence and Sedalia elementary schools and High Point Central and Southern Guilford high schools.
The vote also included using the $2.2 million the district received from selling its property on Pisgah Church Road toward a new science, technology, engineering and mathematics center to be located on the campus of a planned new K-8 school in the southwest area of the county. Other funds for the school are set to come out of the $300 million in bonds county voters approved in 2020.
Contreras explained that the district plans for the STEM center to eventually be one of four across the county, which would be used by students from schools in those areas.
District staff, she said, now want to make sure they have specialized spaces in the centers for science learning for elementary and middle school students as well as career tech learning, and that differentiation would cost more.
Anita Sharpe, Pat Tillman, and Linda Welborn — the board’s three Republican members — voted against the proposal. All the board’s Democratic members voted for it.
Board member Deborah Napper was absent from the meeting.
Also Tuesday, school board members voted 5-3 to continue the district’s policy of requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks in school. The board’s three Republican members voted against the mandate.
The district is required by state law to vote on whether or not require it each month.
